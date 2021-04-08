Turkey turns into a preferred country for healthcare tourism

More and more foreign patients choose Turkey to receive medical care as the country offers improved services with high technology at an affordable price.

Hussein Nur Isse, a Somalian national, told Anadolu Agency that he suffered from herniated disc five years ago.

Isse, 58, went through an intense search about the surgery online and decided to come to Turkey.

"I chose Turkey because they have good doctors with reasonable prices," Isse said, adding that he knows many people who received successful treatment in Turkey.

"I praised the health system in Turkey. I am very pleased with the health care staff. They were respectful and very kind," he said, adding that he recommended Turkey for those who are thinking about surgery.

He stressed that Turkey has a health care system with diversified capabilities and resources.

He said his surgery was carried out in Kecioren Education and Research Hospital in the capital Ankara.

Underlining that he visited Turkey many times, either for checkups or vacations, he said he finally bought an apartment in Ankara.

PATIENTS FEEL SAFE DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Abdishakuur Mohamed Osman said he came with his mother from the UK to receive dental treatment in Turkey.

Underlining that his multiple friends living in Europe and the US visited Turkey for hair cosmetics, dental and general medicine, Osman said their positive feedbacks played an important role in choosing Turkey.

"You can receive good treatment with fruitful prices," he said, adding that he is satisfied with the service's speed, high-tech devices, efficiency, and professionalism shown by the healthcare staff.

Having visited Turkey during the coronavirus pandemic, he said they feel safe and secure in Turkey.

"The good thing about Turkey is everyone is mandated to wear face masks even on the road," he said, adding that Turkey is the new health tourism "hot spot."

TURKEY HAS WORLD-RENOWNED DOCTORS IN TUBE BABY PREGNANCY

A Canadian couple, who asked to remain anonymous, said they received an assisted pregnancy or tube baby at a private hospital in Istanbul last July.

"Turkey has world-renowned doctors in the field," they said, explaining their treatment process during the pandemic.

They said the pandemic "had a minimal impact" on their experience and had COVID/19 tests before the beginning of the procedure.

"In Canada, our lives have drastically changed as a result of lockdowns. In Turkey, we actually felt like life was "back to normal," but with masking and social distancing. I think this approach is much preferred for us personally," they added.

Underlining that they advised their two friends to have medical treatment in Turkey, they said they informed them with cost savings, up-to-date facilities, and medical experts.

"We also mention the fact that Turkey is great for tourism and that they can pursue a procedure while enjoying Turkey as a vacation destination," they added.

TURKEY HAS BECOME 'GLOBAL HUB' FOR HEALTHCARE TOURISM

Zeki Noyan, who works for Medinah Care health tourism agency in Ankara, said the number of patients decreased last year due to the pandemic.

Underlining that he is really hopeful for 2021 in terms of health tourism, he said they had phone calls from the US, the UK, Netherlands and Norway.

"Turkey has become a global hub for healthcare tourism offering improved services with high technology, experienced experts, and affordable prices," he added.

He said patients generally asked for dental treatments, hair transplantation, cosmetic surgery, and tube baby pregnancy.

"We inform all patients about the process before their arrival, including which doctor to visit, what kind of operation to be carried out. We also offer three to four hospitals with different prices. Patients choose which hospital or doctor suits the best for them," Noyan said.

He also said that some patients prefer Turkey's Mediterranean resort city of Antalya to combine summer vacation and health services at the same time.