Turkey's new central bank governor, Sahap Kavcıoğlu, plans to hold an online conference call with the heads of private and public lenders on Sunday to discuss the current situation, two sources with direct knowledge of the call said on Sunday.

The call with bank CEOs is planned for late in the afternoon, the sources told Reuters, and comes as bankers and investors scrambled to understand the shock leadership overhaul.

The central bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.