US jobless claims fall to lowest level since November

The number of Americans filing first-time unemployment claims fell 42,000 to 712,000 last week, the lowest level since November, according to the Labor Department on Thursday.

Analysts expected 725,000 for the week ending March 6, while the previous week was revised up by 9,000 from 745,000 to 754,000.

The world's largest economy, however, still has around 10 million unemployed workers after adding just 379,000 jobs in February, according to the agency.

The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to approve US President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief bill, which will provide most Americans with $1,400 in direct payments.



