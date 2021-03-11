Istanbul to start tracking virus IDs at public spaces

The Istanbul governorship on Thursday announced it will be compulsory to show the coronavirus tracking HES code to enter most public spaces and all state buildings from March 15 onward.

According to a statement by the governor's office, the decision was taken by the Istanbul Public Health Council to keep the spread of the virus in check.

All state buildings, including schools, and public spaces such as libraries, sport centers, wedding halls, barbers, game halls and cafes, will ask for the HES code from March 15 onward.

On Jan. 14, Turkey began a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign, starting with healthcare workers along with top officials to encourage public confidence in the vaccines.

On March 1, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced the easing of coronavirus restrictions based on circumstances in individual provinces.

Since last December, Turkey has been implementing curfew on weeknights.