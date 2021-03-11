Turkish armored vehicle maker sees big export growth

Turkish armored vehicle manufacturer Katmerciler has increased its export performance with the addition of armored military vehicles.

Katmerciler, which entered the defense industry with its Intervention Vehicle Against Social Incidents (TOMA), or armed water cannon trucks for riot control, added products such as a tactical wheeled armored vehicle, armored border security vehicle, armored personnel carrier and new generation criminal investigation vehicle to its product line over time.

The company exported a total of 989 vehicles and equipment last year, and this development was also reflected in its sales and financial data.

While Katmerciler exported $16.7 million worth of its products in 2019, this figure rose to $37.9 million in 2020, marking a 127% increase.

Within the scope of a border security system project, the Hızır 4x4 Tactical Wheeled Armored Vehicle entered the Turkish Armed Forces' inventory for the first time in 2019.

The company started seeing the results of its promotional activities for foreign markets in 2019, when a contract for an order worth $20.7 million from an African country was signed for the first export of Hızır. Deliveries were completed in 2020.

The Hızır 4x4 is designed and optimized for high performance under extreme operational conditions in rural and urban areas for nine personnel. The vehicle has high level of ballistic and mine protection.

The company also made a bid for the tender for the armored personnel carrier requirement of Kenya this year.