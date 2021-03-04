Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan encourages more women empowerment

Turkey's first lady on Thursday voiced support for women's empowerment, saying it will help to solve problems across the world.

"I believe that bolstering women empowerment in these lands will also contribute to the solution of global problems," Emine Erdoğan said.

Her remarks came in a video message sent to an online event called Strong Women of Strong Turkey, which was organized by Turkish newspaper Sabah to mark International Women's Day observed annually on March 8.

"We will continue to create solutions that balance the private and public life of women," Erdoğan said.

"As women take part in decision-making mechanisms in growing numbers, the course of the world will be positively affected," the first lady remarked on the occasion of the day which was born after the labor movements' activities in the US and Europe at the beginning of the 20th century.