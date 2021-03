Turkey's Industry and Technology Ministry gave incentive certificates to 929 projects in January for investments worth nearly 14.4 billion Turkish liras ($2 billion).

Over 26,100 people are expected to be employed in these projects when completed, according to the ministry.

The investment amount of the companies whose projects got the completion certificates was over 3.4 billion Turkish liras ($500,000) in the same period.

The number of people employed in these companies was 9,245.