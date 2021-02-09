UN sends 60 truckloads of aid to war-torn Syria's Idlib province

On Tuesday, the UN sent 60 truckloads of humanitarian aid to Idlib, northwestern Syria, where millions of people need assistance due to internal conflict in the country.

The trucks carrying supplies passed through the Cilvegözü border gate in Turkey's southern Hatay province.

The aid will be distributed to those in need in Idlib and nearby rural areas.

A civil war had ravaged Syria since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed, and millions more displaced.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia.

The area has been the subject of multiple cease-fire understandings, which the Assad regime and its allies have frequently violated