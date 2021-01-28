Turkey’s exports of home textile products fetch $2.49B

Turkey exported home textile products worth over $2.49 billion to 194 countries and autonomous regions last year, according to data released by an industry group.

A majority of the exports were made to the Western countries -- Germany ($480.6 million), the US ($295.4 million), and the UK ($128.7 million), according to data by the Turkish Home Textile Industrialists and Businessmen's Association (TETSIAD) compiled by Anadolu Agency.

The exports worth $904.8 million to these three countries accounted for 36.33% of the total home textile sales.

They were followed by Italy and the Netherlands with $107 million and $102.7 million, respectively.

The exports to Afghanistan rose significantly with 130% to reach $2.37 million in 2020, compared to 2019.

Moreover, exports to Vietnam surpassed $1.7 million with an increase of 128.5% in the same period.



