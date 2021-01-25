TURKEYS FOOD EXPORTS TO EXCEED $20B FOR 1ST TIME

Turkey's food exports are expected to surpass $20 billion in 2020 for the first time thanks to the rising demand spurred by coronavirus related lockdown measures.

While some industries were hit hard by the pandemic, some stood out including the food sector.

During the pandemic, food production and supply chains were disrupted in many parts of the world. However, showing significant performance in this field, Turkey survived this period with no loss.

Especially the cereals, legumes, and fresh fruit-vegetables sectors closed 2020 with record high level of exports.

Food products from pasta to juice also posted a strong performance as exports increased to $18.6 billion in January-November 2020.

With a current surplus of $4.26 billion, the export value per ton of the sector exceeded $1,000 for the first time.

"Crises are always on the agenda of the food industry," Ilknur Menlik, secretary general of Turkey's Federation of Food and Drink Industry Association, told Anadolu Agency.

The food industry easily adapted to the coronavirus pandemic measures as it was already familiar with masks and hygiene rules, Menlik said.

Menlik underlined that food production factories never shut down, adding: "New factories launched especially in dairy production."





