Turkey exporting bus, minibus, midibus to 99 countries

Turkey exported buses, minibuses, and midibuses worth over $1.52 billion to 99 countries in 2020, according to data released by an industry group on Monday.

A majority of the sales were to EU countries -- France ($286.7 million), Germany ($264.7 million), and Italy ($132 million), according to data by the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters Association (OIB) compiled by Anadolu Agency.

Exports of $683.4 million to these three countries accounted for 44.91% of the total bus, minibus and midibus sales.

Fourth on the list was Morocco, to which exports increased by 66% and reached nearly $75.3 million.

Sales to Georgia stood at $51.9 million, marking a 96% increase in the same period, while the country ranked fifth.

Additionally, exports to Sweden almost quadrupled with an increase of 292% to reach almost $38 million. Sales to Saudi Arabia grew to nearly 4.5 times their previous value, while Egypt saw a more than 84-fold increase on a year-over-year basis.