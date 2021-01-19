TURKEYS ERDOĞAN TO ANNOUNCE MORE RADICAL REFORMS ON LAW AND ECONOMY

Turkey's president said Tuesday that more "radical reforms" on the economy and law will be shared with the nation.

Speaking at his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's provincial congresses via video link from Istanbul, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said: "When the right time comes, we will share the work we have been carrying out for much more radical reforms with our nation."

Turkish officials repeatedly announced Turkey will resolutely implement reforms that will make the future predictable for investors.

Reiterating that Turkey will meet its 2023 goals under the leadership of his government, Erdoğan said that more projects will also be put into practice.

"The COVID-19 crisis has shown the strength of our health infrastructure, earthquakes have shown the strength of our disaster infrastructure, while pandemic measures have shown the strength of our production, supply and educational technology infrastructures," he added.









