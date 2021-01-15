What does the future hold for bitcoin?

Bitcoin has grown tremendously since its invention in 2008, evolved into a prevailing investment made by famous billionaire investors, institutions, and retail investors alike.

Anadolu Agency discussed the future of Bitcoin, which has reached record levels and has become one of the hot topics of global finance.

Bitcoin, a decentralized digital currency with "blockchain" technology, without a central bank or single administrator.

It can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without the need for intermediaries.

By a user employing the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin's implementation was revealed as open-source software.

Bitcoin, which was traded around $4,000 in March 2020, has exceeded the $40,000 in the first days of the new year.

Although its usage has increased all around the world, digital currency has not yet been approved by all financial authorities.

Bitcoin and other digital assets s are expected to be discussed globally in the upcoming period.

Anadolu Agency also put the future of Bitcoin on the table, answering the questions raised as to its future.

In the study, experts on Bitcoin give their comments in light of the latest developments.