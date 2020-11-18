Istanbul Airport awarded best in digital transformation

Istanbul Airport won the digital transformation of the Airports Council International (ACI) Europe, the body posted Wednesday on its website.

ACI Europe on Tuesday selected Europe's best airports, with Istanbul Airport in Turkey "highly commended" for the award in the over 40 million passenger category.

The organization said the judges considered that the airport adopted a clear digitalization strategy with a wide range of Single European Sky ATM Research (SESAR) and other technological solutions.

Among the solutions were its data center approach for all its IT services and "blockchain platform enabling information flows between the airport and its stakeholders," said ACI Europe.

Another airport in Istanbul, Sabiha Gökçen International Airport, was also "highly commended" for the 25-40 million passengers category award.

Airports in Europe were awarded under five categories according to passenger traffic. Aeroporti di Roma S.p.a. was selected best airport in the category of over 40 million passengers.

The Lisbon, Hamburg, Malta International and Torino airports were awarded in the categories of 25-40, 10-25, 5-10 and under 5 million passengers, respectively.