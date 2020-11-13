JW Marriott Istanbul Bosphorus and Sheraton Istanbul City Center awarded by global recognition programs for luxury hotels

Two Istanbul-based hotels -- JW Marriott Istanbul Bosphorus and Sheraton Istanbul City Center -- were awarded by global recognition programs for the luxury hotel and travel industries, according to statements by the hotels on Friday.

JW Marriott Istanbul Bosphorus was crowned Luxury New Hotel global winner in the World Luxury Hotel Awards, while the Travel and Hospitality Awards decorated Sheraton Istanbul City Center with the Family Friendly Hotel award.

Octo, restaurant of the JW Marriott Istanbul Bosphorus, was also crowned the Restaurant with the Best Panoramic Views global winner in the World Luxury Restaurant Awards.

This year's World Luxury Hotel Awards included 14 more accommodation venues across Turkey in different luxury categories.

Turkey welcomed more than 45 millions tourists in 2019 and 39.5 million in 2018, while hosting around 9.5 million foreign visitors in the first nine months of the year despite pandemic conditions.

Turkish hotels, which aim to continue to host tourists in the pandemic period, must be certified officially for ensuring measures to stem the spread of COVID-19.