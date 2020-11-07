TURKEYS CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR REPLACED WITH FORMER FINANCE MINISTER

Turkey's central bank governor replaced with former finance minister
ECONOMY Anadolu Agency
Published
Turkey dismissed Murat Uysal -- the governor of its central bank --, and replaced him with former finance minister Naci Ağbal, according to a presidential decree published Saturday in the official gazette.
Turkey dismissed Murat Uysal as central bank governor early Saturday and replaced him with former finance minister Naci Ağbal, who was until now the head of the Strategy and Budget Presidency.
Ağbal headed the finance ministry from 2015-2018 and left his post to Berat Albayrak, the current minister.
Ibrahim Şenel, deputy head of the Strategy and Budget Presidency, was also appointed new head of the agency, according to a presidential decree issued in the Official Gazette.
Murat Uysal was appointed as governor of the central bank in July 2019, after former governor Murat Çetinkaya was dismissed.
Former Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekçi was also appointed to the Economic Policies Committee.