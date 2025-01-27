Cherbourg mosque vandalized with pig head graffiti in northwestern France

A mosque in northwestern France was desecrated with a pig head graffiti, the Turkish-Muslim umbrella group DITIB said on Monday.

A pig head graffiti was found on Sunday on the door of a mosque in Cherbourg, operated by the DITIB, the group said in a statement.

Condemning the "unacceptable action" targeting the mosque, the group expressed its firm commitment to defend the values of respect and humanity.

Last week, a training hand grenade was left in front of a mosque, run by DITIB in the northern French city of Saint-Omer.