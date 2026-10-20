Turkish parliament speaker meets Kyrgyz president, counterpart in Bishkek

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus on Tuesday met with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his Kazakh counterpart Aibek Dadebay in Bishkek on the sidelines of the 15th General Assembly of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA).

Kurtulmus joined parliamentary leaders from Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), along with TURKPA Secretary-General Ramil Hasan, for a meeting with Japarov at the Yntymak Ordo presidential complex.

The meeting addressed developments in the Turkic world, regional cooperation and activities carried out under TURKPA.

Separately, Kurtulmus met with Dadebay to discuss bilateral and interparliamentary relations between Türkiye and Kazakhstan.

He emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two countries, which share historical, linguistic and cultural ties, and expressed satisfaction with their growing economic relations.

Kurtulmus also highlighted Kazakhstan's position as Türkiye's largest trading partner in Central Asia and the importance of the Middle Corridor as a safe, short and efficient route for East-West trade.

He invited Dadebay to attend the COP31 Parliamentary Meeting, which Türkiye will host in Antalya on Nov. 16 in cooperation with the Inter-Parliamentary Union.





