Iranian president warns US-Israeli war damaging ecosystems

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Friday that the US-Israeli war against Iran is causing serious damage to the country's ecosystems and called for international mechanisms to protect biodiversity, according to Armenian news agency Armenpress.

Addressing the COP17 Leaders' Summit in the Armenian capital Yerevan, Pezeshkian warned of the devastating environmental consequences of war, saying military aggression threatens biodiversity, natural resources and future generations.

He said wars destroy forests, fertile lands, wetlands and water resources, while weapons release hazardous chemicals and heavy metals into the environment.

"The destruction of the natural environment is a direct consequence of war. This issue poses a serious threat to the well-being of future generations in our region, including Iran. The environmental consequences of military aggression require urgent security measures from the international community," he said.

Meanwhile, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for environmental commitments to be translated into practical results, warning that desertification and water scarcity threaten sustainable development and global stability.

He emphasized that environmental issues must take precedence over political differences and that decisions must lead to practical results.

"For millions of people, water shortages and degraded land have already become a daily reality. The most difficult consequence is that this process extends beyond borders, undermining sustainable development and threatening global stability," Tokayev said.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov similarly called for addressing global challenges by strengthening international cooperation and the concerted efforts of all states.

He reaffirmed his country's support for Armenia's initiative to establish the Yerevan Platform on Mountain and Freshwater Ecosystems, expressing the readiness to actively engage in its work.

Armenia holds the presidency of COP17, which takes place in Yerevan from Oct. 19 to 30, bringing together government delegations, international organizations, and civil society representatives to assess progress in biodiversity conservation and discuss further action.





