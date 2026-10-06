Syrian president arrives in Riyadh for talks with Saudi crown prince

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday for talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

Sharaa was welcomed upon arrival in the Saudi capital by Riyadh Governor Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, SANA said.

No details were given about the content of the talks.

Sharaa last met bin Salman in Jeddah on April 21, when the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional developments. They most recently spoke by phone on July 30 to discuss bilateral cooperation and efforts to reduce regional tensions.





