Iranian, Pakistani foreign ministers discuss regional developments amid US-Iran deadlock

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar discussed regional developments over the phone on Saturday, as efforts to resolve the US-Iran military conflict remain deadlocked.

Dar emphasized the importance of "uninterrupted energy supplies and the safe and expeditious passage of ships," particularly given their impact on developing countries and global supply chains, according to a Pakistani Foreign Ministry statement.

He stressed that dialogue and diplomacy remain the "only viable means" of ensuring peace and stability in the region.

The top diplomats also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

The tensions in the Middle East have heightened after the US and Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran in February, prompting Tehran to launch missile and drone strikes against US bases across the region.

Pakistan acted as a mediator to defuse tensions, helping reach an agreement between Washington and Tehran in June to end their hostilities. The deal later faltered amid disagreements between the two rivals over the Strait of Hormuz.