Turkish President Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meet in Mecca

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Muslim holy city of Mecca as part of his working visit to Saudi Arabia.

The meeting, shared by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, marked the start of Erdogan's official engagements in the kingdom.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Intelligence Organization chief Ibrahim Kalin, Türkiye's Ambassador to Riyadh Emrullah Isler, and Presidential Chief of Staff Hasan Dogan also attended the meeting.

No further details of the meeting were immediately available.



