French foreign minister says diplomats ‘attacked’ in Iran return to Paris

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Thursday that two French diplomats who were "attacked" in Iran have "returned to Paris" after what he described as an "extremely serious" and "premeditated" incident.

"These two diplomats left Iran yesterday (Wednesday). They returned to Paris yesterday and they are receiving all the necessary support after this extremely serious and premeditated attack of which they were the victims," Barrot told France Inter radio.

He said the two diplomats would continue their mission "until its end, but from Paris."

Barrot said the diplomats were "under shock" after being "brutally arrested in a private place" by Iranian security officers.

He said they were "detained for nearly four hours" without access to communication devices or the embassy and were subjected to "intimidation."

"One of them was violently assaulted," he said, adding that the diplomat was "beaten" by Iranian agents.

Barrot said the diplomats had been carrying out programs supporting Iranian civil society, including students, artists, and scientists.

He said the diplomats had "absolutely nothing" to answer for and argued that the incident targeted "France's action in support of Iranian civil society."

"Targeting diplomats is absolutely prohibited and absolutely condemnable," he said.

Barrot said France was assessing "all the options" for its response, adding that the incident "cannot remain without consequences."

He said France had already protested to Iran's foreign minister and summoned Iran's charge d'affaires in Paris.

On the broader regional situation, Barrot called for an end to the escalation between the US and Iran, saying "everything must be done" to prevent further deterioration.

He also urged the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, saying Iran was "blocking" the waterway in violation of international law and commitments made under the memorandum of understanding signed with the US a month ago.

"The Strait of Hormuz must reopen so that maritime traffic can resume and pressure on hydrocarbon prices can ease," he said.

Barrot also said France remained ready to deploy capabilities in the Strait of Hormuz for mine-clearing or escort operations "if conditions allow."

On Russia, Barrot confirmed that France had summoned the Russian ambassador following what he described as a cyber campaign orchestrated by Russia's Federal Security Service, adding that European sanctions against those responsible were expected "within hours."



