ZELENSKIY: UKRAINES DIPLOMACY MUST GET ALLIES TO CARRY OUT ARMS SUPPLY DEALS MORE QUICKLY

Zelenskiy: Ukraine's diplomacy must get allies to carry out arms supply deals more quickly

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that Ukrainian diplomacy ⁠should focus ⁠on getting Kyiv's allies to follow through more quickly ⁠on arms-supply agreements.

"I am preparing changes in Ukraine's diplomatic efforts. We need a new level of cooperation with our ⁠partners ⁠to ensure that agreements on arms supplies are fulfilled," Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

"Agreements reached by ⁠national leaders must be implemented much more quickly and completely," he added, saying this applied to ⁠cooperation ‌with ‌the United States ⁠on ‌licensing for the production of Patriot ⁠air defence ⁠systems.









