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News Diplomacy Zelenskiy: Ukraine's diplomacy must get allies to carry out arms supply deals more quickly

Zelenskiy: Ukraine's diplomacy must get allies to carry out arms supply deals more quickly

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that Ukrainian diplomacy should focus on speeding up the delivery of promised weapons from Western allies.

Reuters DIPLOMACY
Published July 11,2026 11:35 PM
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ZELENSKIY: UKRAINES DIPLOMACY MUST GET ALLIES TO CARRY OUT ARMS SUPPLY DEALS MORE QUICKLY

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that Ukrainian diplomacy ⁠should focus ⁠on getting Kyiv's allies to follow through more quickly ⁠on arms-supply agreements.

"I am preparing changes in Ukraine's diplomatic efforts. We need a new level of cooperation with our ⁠partners ⁠to ensure that agreements on arms supplies are fulfilled," Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

"Agreements reached by ⁠national leaders must be implemented much more quickly and completely," he added, saying this applied to ⁠cooperation ‌with ‌the United States ⁠on ‌licensing for the production of Patriot ⁠air defence ⁠systems.