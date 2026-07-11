ZELENSKIY: UKRAINES DIPLOMACY MUST GET ALLIES TO CARRY OUT ARMS SUPPLY DEALS MORE QUICKLY

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that Ukrainian diplomacy should focus on getting Kyiv's allies to follow through more quickly on arms-supply agreements.
"I am preparing changes in Ukraine's diplomatic efforts. We need a new level of cooperation with our partners to ensure that agreements on arms supplies are fulfilled," Zelensky said in his nightly video address.
"Agreements reached by national leaders must be implemented much more quickly and completely," he added, saying this applied to cooperation with the United States on licensing for the production of Patriot air defence systems.