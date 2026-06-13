Indian Prime Minister Modi begins official visit to France, Slovakia

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a visit to France on Saturday as part of a six-day European trip, according to a government statement.

In the first leg of the visit, Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday in Nice, and both leaders will "review the full spectrum" of the India-France bilateral relationship, according to India's Ministry of External Affairs.

On the second leg, Modi will pay a state visit to Slovakia from June 14-16. This will be the first-ever visit by an Indian prime minister to Slovakia since its independence in 1993, the ministry said.

Modi will also participate in the Group of Seven (G7) summit next week, according to officials.

The prime minister's "upcoming visit to Europe will further deepen India's partnership with France, Slovakia, and the G7," the ministry added.

As Modi began his visit, on Saturday, he said the visit "will reinforce India's deepening engagement with both Europe and the G7, and showcase our steadfast commitment to expanding the horizon of our partnerships with the continent and beyond."



