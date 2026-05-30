RUSSIA RECALLS AMBASSADOR TO ARMENIA FOR CONSULTATIONS OVER YEREVANS EU INTEGRATION PUSH

Russia on Saturday recalled its ambassador to Armenia for consultations amid efforts by its longtime ally to deepen ties with the EU, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

On its website, the ministry said Ambassador Sergey Kopyrkin had been summoned to Moscow in connection with steps taken by the Armenian leadership, which are undermining cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

"Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin has been called to Moscow for consultations in connection with steps by the Armenian leadership aimed at rapprochement with the EU that are causing damage to interaction within the EAEU," the ministry said.

The move comes amid mounting tensions between Moscow and Yerevan over Armenia's European aspirations.

Earlier this year, Armenia reaffirmed its intention to pursue closer ties with the European Union, prompting warnings from Russian officials that such a course could jeopardize the country's participation in the EAEU and lead to the loss of a range of economic preferences.

The recall marks the latest sign of strain in relations between the traditional allies, Russia and its former Soviet republic.