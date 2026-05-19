China ‘deeply concerned’ over attack targeting UAE nuclear plant

China on Tuesday expressed "deep concern" over a drone attack targeting the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Beijing opposes attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities and stressed that the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of Gulf states must be respected, while civilians and non-military facilities should be protected.

He called for an immediate ceasefire, saying preventing further escalation remained the top priority.

XI, PUTIN TO DISCUSS TIES, COOPERATION

Commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China from Tuesday to Wednesday, Guo said Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping would discuss bilateral relations, cooperation, and international and regional issues.

He described China and Russia as "comprehensive strategic cooperative partners of coordination in the new era."

TRUMP, XI AGREED ON AI DIALOGUE

Asked about reports that Xi and US President Donald Trump discussed artificial intelligence regulation during summit talks last week, Guo said the two leaders agreed to establish intergovernmental dialogue on AI.

"As two leading AI powers, China and the US need to work together to promote the development and improve the governance of AI to make sure that it will better contribute to social progress and common welfare of the international community," he said.

CHINESE-OWNED SHIP HIT NEAR ODESA

Responding to reports of a drone strike on a Chinese-owned vessel en route to Ukraine's Odesa, Guo said the ship was registered in the Marshall Islands and carried a Chinese crew, adding that no Chinese casualties had been confirmed, according to the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine.

On the war in Ukraine, he said "dialogue and negotiation is the only viable way out."

BEIJING OPPOSES US SANCTIONS ON CUBA

Guo also criticized recent US sanctions targeting Cuba's intelligence agency and nine Cuban nationals, saying China opposes "illicit unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law."

He said Beijing "firmly supports Cuba in safeguarding its national sovereignty and security" and urged Washington to end its blockade and "all forms of coercive pressure" against Havana.

WARNING TO PHILIPPINES OVER TAIWAN REMARKS

Guo further said geographic proximity to Taiwan and the presence of Filipino nationals there should not be used to justify interference in another country's internal affairs.

His remarks came after Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said any conflict involving Taiwan could affect the Philippines because of its location and the presence of nearly 200,000 Filipinos on the island.

"We hope the Philippines could honor its commitments, match its words with actions, and abide by the one-China principle with concrete actions," Guo said.