Erdogan reaffirms Türkiye’s support for UAE amid Iran-US tensions during call with Al Nahyan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday reaffirmed Ankara's full support for the sovereignty and security of the UAE in a phone call with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan amid regional tensions.

Erdogan also expressed his wishes for a swift recovery from the damage caused due to the ongoing regional conflict, and the two leaders discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and global developments, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

During the call, Erdogan said Türkiye attaches importance to enhancing bilateral cooperation with the UAE in several fields, particularly trade, energy, and security.

Referring to the ongoing US-Iran conflict, Erdogan described the developments in the region as regrettable and said Türkiye is continuing diplomatic contacts with relevant countries to help establish a diplomatic solution between Washington and Tehran.

He also stressed that greater dialogue and cooperation are needed to address the region's security challenges, according to the directorate.