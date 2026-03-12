South Korean prime minister to visit US, UN to promote AI hub bid

South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok will visit the United States starting Thursday to discuss Seoul's bid to host a proposed UN artificial intelligence hub and hold talks with senior US officials.

Kim is expected to travel to Washington, where a meeting with US Vice President JD Vance is being arranged, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing sources.

The discussions could cover tariffs and other bilateral issues, including legislation supporting South Korea's planned $350 billion investment in the United States, the report said.

South Korea's National Assembly is expected to pass the bill later Thursday.

Kim and Vance previously met in January in Washington.

After his Washington visit, Kim will travel to New York to meet with leaders of UN agencies, including Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, to discuss the proposed "UN AI Hub."

Seoul is seeking to host the hub, which would bring together UN bodies along with South Korea's public and private sectors to develop artificial intelligence solutions to global challenges.

Kim was appointed earlier this week to head the committee overseeing South Korea's bid to host the initiative.

He is also scheduled to visit Geneva to meet officials from the World Health Organization, the International Labor Organization and the International Organization for Migration to discuss the proposal.