Oman says it is committed to supporting US-Iran dialogue on nuclear issue

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said his country is committed to supporting and facilitating the ongoing dialogue between the US and Iran to reach a viable solution regarding Tehran's nuclear program.

He made the remarks during his meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, in Geneva late Wednesday, on the eve of a new round of indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the US.

The Omani Foreign Ministry said on US social media company X on Thursday that the discussions examined the viewpoints and proposals that Iran plans to put forward to help secure an agreement on the nuclear issue, building on the "guiding principles" agreed upon during the last round of negotiations in Geneva.

Albusaidi is also set to meet with the US negotiating team to convey Iran's perspectives and to hear the ideas and proposals put forward by Washington, the ministry added.

Following the last round of talks on Feb. 17, the assessment was positive from both sides as they claimed to have agreed on "guiding principles" to reach a potential deal.

The indirect nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington come amid a massive US military buildup in the Persian Gulf region. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also held several military drills for a potential war.