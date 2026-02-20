Ireland to prioritize US ties, defense during EU presidency

Ireland plans to use its upcoming presidency of the Council of the European Union to help repair strained transatlantic relations and promote closer EU-NATO cooperation, according to a confidential document seen by The Irish Times.

The agenda outlines a commitment to building "more ambitious and mutually beneficial" trade ties between the European Union and the United States, amid tensions following President Donald Trump's unilateral tariffs and comments about Greenland.

Ireland is set to assume the rotating EU Council presidency in July through the end of the year, chairing meetings, brokering compromises among member states, and negotiating common positions. The country last held the role in 2013.

While the six-month presidency cannot dictate the EU's agenda, it can shape priorities. Ireland intends to position itself as a bridge between Brussels and Washington and to promote a "mutually beneficial and positive transatlantic relationship."

The confidential paper, circulated among government departments, describes Europe as navigating a "deteriorating international security situation" driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and rising global tensions.

Defense and security are expected to feature prominently. Ireland would support efforts to strengthen Europe's defense industry, advance "inclusive and mutually beneficial EU-NATO cooperation," develop flagship joint defense projects and counter hybrid threats.

Russia's war in Ukraine would remain the bloc's top foreign policy priority, with a "defining" focus on ensuring Ukraine "has what it needs to defend itself." The presidency would also maintain attention on humanitarian conditions in Gaza and efforts to sustain a ceasefire.