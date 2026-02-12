Beijing urges Hungary to play ‘active role’ in steady China-EU ties

China has urged Hungary to play an "active role" in ensuring the steady development of China-EU relations, according to an official statement released Thursday.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who arrived in Budapest Wednesday, held talks with Prime Minister Viktor Orban on bilateral ties, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

"The successful story of China-Hungary cooperation will have a demonstrative effect on Europe and the world, and China looks forward to Hungary playing a positive role in promoting the healthy development of China-EU relations," Wang told Orban.

Commending Hungary's long-standing friendly policy toward Beijing, Wang described China as a reliable long-term strategic partner and expressed confidence that Budapest would continue to provide firm support on issues concerning China's core interests.

"China will also, as always, support Hungary in safeguarding its sovereignty, security, and development interests, forging a successful path suited to its national conditions, and oppose external interference in Hungary's internal affairs," he said.

For his part, Orban said Hungary admires China's development achievements and welcomes increased investment, noting that Chinese companies rank among the country's leading investors. He added that the Budapest-Belgrade railway project is expected to spur economic growth and improve living standards.

Hungary remains committed to the one-China policy, Orban reaffirmed, according to the statement.

Earlier, Wang also met his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto.

China and Hungary established diplomatic relations in 1949. Bilateral trade reached $16.2 billion in 2024.

CHINA TARIFFS ON EU DAIRY PRODUCTS

China's Ministry of Commerce announced Thursday that it will impose countervailing tariffs ranging from 7.4% to 11.7% on EU dairy products for five years, effective Friday.

The ministry said the decision followed an anti-subsidy investigation conducted in line with principles of fairness, justice, openness, and transparency, and in accordance with Chinese laws, regulations, and World Trade Organization rules, the Global Times reported.

"The ruling finds that imported dairy products from the EU are subject to subsidies, which have caused material injury to relevant industries in China, and a causal link exists between the subsidies and the injury," the ministry said.



