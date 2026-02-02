News Diplomacy Iranian FM Araghchi holds calls with Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi launched a diplomatic blitz on Monday, holding urgent telephone consultations with his counterparts in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Türkiye.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held telephone calls with his counterparts in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Türkiye to discuss "the latest regional and international developments," state news agency IRNA reported on Monday.



Araghchi travelled to Türkiye for talks on Friday, against the backdrop of military tensions with the United States. In early January, US President Donald Trump threatened to intervene after the Iranian authorities brutally cracked down on mass protests.



Washington and Tehran held talks last year on Iran's disputed nuclear programme, but they stalled. Israel subsequently attacked the country, followed by US bombardments of key nuclear facilities.



Tehran hopes negotiations will spell the end of tough international sanctions imposed on Iran and a sorely needed economic upswing. The latest demonstrations were triggered at the end of December by the country's severe economic crisis, before developing into a political uprising.



At the height of the protests, Trump pledged his support for the demonstrators.



In mid-January, the Republican advocated a change of power in Iran. Many protesters in Iran who took to the streets against their authoritarian government have criticized Trump's willingness to entertain a deal, feeling betrayed.



For years, Western powers have sought to curb Iran's ability to build a nuclear weapon, while Tehran insists its nuclear programme is purely for peaceful purposes.











