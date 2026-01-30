Minister Fidan: We call on the US and Iran to the negotiating table

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan made important statements at a joint press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

Minister Fidan expressed his pleasure in hosting his counterpart Araqchi and his delegation, recalling his visit to Tehran last November.



Stating that processes related to bilateral relations and regional developments are closely monitored, Fidan said, "Thereafter, as issues concerning both bilateral relations and regional developments arise, we are in constant communication with him. That means we almost always need to talk every two days due to the developments in the region."





"EMPHASIS ON REGIONAL OWNERSHIP"



Noting that many regional and bilateral issues were discussed thoroughly during the meeting, Fidan highlighted Türkiye's foreign policy priorities. Emphasizing that the stability and security of our region are among the fundamental priorities, Minister Fidan stated:

"As you know, we always advocate that we must produce solutions to regional problems with a sense of regional ownership. We are trying to carry out all our work in the Middle East, the Balkans, and the South Caucasus entirely based on this principle."

"The resumption of nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States on a constructive basis is of vital importance for reducing regional tension. Negotiations will also pave the way for the lifting of sanctions against Iran and Iran's integration into the international economic system. These steps will provide significant gains for all parties. At this point, relations need to be normalized on the basis of a new agreement."