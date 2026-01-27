Kazakhstan, Israel agree to strengthen bilateral ties

Kazakhstan and Israel agreed to strengthen bilateral relations during a meeting between Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev and his Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar, who is on an official visit to Astana.

Following the talks, the two sides signed several bilateral documents, according to a statement issued by the Kazakh Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for political dialogue, trade, investment, tourism, and cooperation in science, education, and health care, the statement said, noting a focus on technology transfer and practical cooperation between institutions and businesses.

The visit also included the 12th round of political consultations between the two foreign ministries, covering regional and international issues, including Middle East developments. The sides exchanged views on Kazakhstan's participation in the Gaza "Board of Peace" and cooperation under the Abraham Accords.

Kosherbayev said the visit reflected a shared interest in taking bilateral relations to a new level, highlighting opportunities in agriculture, health care, digital technologies, and energy.

Saar said Israel is ready to expand cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

As part of the visit, memoranda on diplomatic training, public diplomacy, and visa-free travel were signed, along with a business forum attended by companies from both countries.

Kazakhstan and Israel established diplomatic relations in 1992. In November last year, Kazakhstan joined the Abraham Accords and criticized the Palestinian group Hamas.

The Abraham Accords are US-sponsored agreements launched during Trump's first term to normalize relations between Israel and several Muslim-majority countries.