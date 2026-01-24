Türkiye playing 'strong' role for global peace, stability: Montenegro

Türkiye is playing an "extremely strong" role throughout the world today to establish global peace and stability, Montenegro's Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimovic said.

Speaking to Anadolu as he attended the second foreign ministers' meeting of the Balkans Peace Platform in Istanbul, Ibrahimovic highlighted Türkiye's strategic importance, saying: "In our region, where peace and stability are of great importance, Türkiye's role is quite significant."

Stating that they held many constructive and positive discussions during Friday's meeting, Ibrahimovic said he believes this platform would yield positive results to achieve peace, stability, and common interests.

"Not only regionally, but globally, especially in challenging geopolitical situations, the participation of a country like Türkiye in platforms like the Balkans Peace Platform is very valuable," he added.

- Türkiye-Montenegro relations

Regarding the bilateral ties, Ibrahimovic said Türkiye and Montenegro are a "good example of how to maintain good relations."

"We must continue this," he added.

The two countries have "excellent relations" in areas such as economy, tourism, culture, and security, the Montenegrin foreign minister said.

Highlighting that Turkish tourists show great interest in Montenegro, Ibrahimovic said: "Last year, 165,000 Turkish tourists visited our country."

"That's an impressive figure," he underscored, expressing satisfaction with the interest shown by the Turkish people.

Montenegrins living in Türkiye serve as an "important bridge" between the two countries, he said, noting that currently 250,000 Montenegrins live in Türkiye.

Türkiye is the largest foreign investor in Montenegro, added Ibrahimovic, stating that 15% of foreign investments in 2025 came from Türkiye.