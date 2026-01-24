2nd day of Russia-Ukraine-US talks begins in Abu Dhabi

The second day of trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US began in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to state media on Saturday.

Citing a source, Russian state news agency Tass reported that talks in "various formats" in the Emirati capital have resumed following discussions on Friday.

After the first day of talks on Friday, Ukraine's top negotiator Rustem Umerov said the talks are focused on parameters for ending the war with "a dignified, lasting peace."

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that efforts to resolve the conflict, which will enter its fifth year next month, are "progressing."

He further stressed the importance of implementing what he called the "Anchorage formula," a reference to a face-to-face meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in August last year.



