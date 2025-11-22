Turkish President Erdoğan joins dinner for G20 leaders in Johannesburg

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday attended a dinner for world leaders as part of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg.

Day one of the summit concluded with a dinner held in honor of the attending leaders by Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa's president.

The meal took place at the Johannesburg Expo Center, where President Erdoğan was accompanied by first lady Emine Erdoğan.

Johannesburg is hosting the two-day leaders' summit featuring discussion of some of the world's most pressing challenges.