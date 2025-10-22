Norway to propose UN resolution demanding Israel lift Gaza aid restrictions

Norway will propose a UN General Assembly resolution demanding that Israel lift restrictions on aid to Palestinians, Oslo's foreign minister said Wednesday, following an International Court of Justice ruling on the war.

The Scandinavian country initiated the UN resolution requesting an advisory opinion from the ICJ on Israel's obligations, and the court ruled on Wednesday that Israel was obliged under international law to facilitate the delivery of aid to Gaza.

"Norway intends to follow up on this (ICJ) decision with a new resolution at the UN General Assembly," Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide told a press conference.

"No country can place itself above its obligations under international law. This is essential, both for Palestinians and for all other populations living in situations of war and conflict," he added.

The ministry later specified that Norway would file the resolution with several other countries to support the ICJ ruling and help make sure its opinion is followed with action.

While non-binding, the ICJ believes its opinion carries "great legal weight and moral authority".

Israel quickly rejected the UN top court's ruling as a "political attempt to impose political measures against Israel under the guise of 'International Law'".





























