THE VISION BEHIND WORLD IS BIGGER THAN FIVE SLOGAN: ERDOĞANS CALL FOR A NEW WORLD

The Vision Behind "World is Bigger Than Five" Slogan: Erdoğan's Call for a New World

Türkiye's enduring call, rooted in the principle that "the world is bigger than five," transcends a simple criticism of the current global order and embodies a vision for humanity's collective future, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

His remarks came in an article published in Newsweek on Monday, Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Erdoğan said conflicts, lawlessness, terrorism, pandemics, climate crises, and widening injustice and inequality are exerting immense strain on the current international order amid an ongoing row of increasing challenges.



"Türkiye acts with a vision that, without compromising its foreign policy approach centered on the principles of justice, peace, and solidarity, navigates comprehensive, complex, and deeply painful crises while safeguarding both its own security and the shared future of humanity," he stated.

The UN, founded after World War II to preserve peace and security, is now "regrettably" unable to fulfill this core mission amid today's challenges, the Turkish president highlighted.

The UN Security Council (UN), established on principles of justice and equality, has seen its decision-making on regional and global crises reduced "to the will and interests of merely five countries," he added.

"This unjust structure, which is among the primary sources of the deadlocks of our time," urgently needs reform so the UN can once again function as an effective hub of multilateralism, true to its founding principles, and deliver fair solutions to global challenges, he added.



In the face of the UN's waning effectiveness and increasingly complex geopolitical challenges, Ankara has made dialogue and mediation the cornerstone of its foreign policy, Erdoğan stated, stressing that the Black Sea Grain Initiative exemplifies this commitment, delivering tangible benefits for both regional and global security and stability.

From the Caucasus to Africa and from the Middle East to the Balkans, Türkiye continues to shoulder the responsibility of seeking fair diplomatic solutions to conflicts and working to build a lasting and just peace, he noted.

Ankara's approach to diplomacy extends beyond conflict resolution to encompass humanitarian concerns, he said, noting that the country's standing as one of the world's foremost providers of humanitarian assistance reflects the responsibility entrusted to it by its "deep-rooted history and values."

In this respect, the president reiterated Türkiye's commitment to its role as a leading force in advancing global solidarity.

ATROCITIES IN GAZA 'ONE OF THE GRAVEST TESTS OF HUMANITY'S CONSCIENCE'

Israel's ongoing occupation and the atrocities taking place in Gaza stand as "one of the gravest tests of humanity's conscience," said Erdoğan.

"This test ends in shame for all of humanity, beginning with the actors of the international system. Children and women perish as millions are left deprived of even the most basic necessities," he stated, expressing Ankara's enduring efforts to achieve a ceasefire, ensure the unhindered flow of humanitarian aid, and revive the prospects for a two-state solution.



The over 100,000 tons of aid Türkiye has delivered to Gaza represent just one of the measures it has taken to ease the suffering of "our brothers and sisters struggling with hunger under Israel's inhumane blockade," Erdoğan stressed.

The Turkish president called on the global community to adopt "a more determined and sincere stance" amid the sufferings faced by the Palestinians.

"The truth, which we have persistently and courageously advocated, is once again evident: A just peace is achievable only through the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with territorial integrity and East Al-Quds as its capital.

"This is essential for lasting peace and stability in the Middle East," he said.

Reiterating Ankara's call for the countries around the world to "recognize the State of Palestine," Erdoğan said recognizing Palestine stands as the strongest response to oppression, occupation, and blockade.

Türkiye congratulates the countries that recently declared their decision to support this cause and expects them to "remain firm in their stance and translate their commitments into concrete steps," he added.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israel has been carrying out a genocide in Gaza, which has so far killed over 65,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war on the enclave.

RECOVERY, RECONSTRUCTION OF SYRIA VITAL FOR ENSURING STABILITY ACROSS MIDDLE EAST



Regarding Syria, Erdoğan said the recovery and the reconstruction of the country are vital for ensuring stability across the Middle East, stating that "Syria is another significant country for regional stability."

The interests of the Syrian people must be the primary consideration in all decisions regarding Syria's future, he stressed, adding that lasting stability and peace can only be reached by respecting the collective will of all Syrians, without granting special privileges to any particular sect or group.

Türkiye remains committed to upholding Syria's territorial integrity and political unity, as consistently reaffirmed across all platforms, the president further stated.

Ankara rejects any action that ignores the will of the Syrian people or serves as a platform for separatist movements and terrorist groups, Erdoğan said.

Lasting solutions to the challenges Syria has faced over the past 14 years require fostering "a stable state and societal order" grounded in cooperative security and collective responsibility, he noted.

Based on its "painful experiences," Türkiye believes that a future grounded in truth, justice, and solidarity can only be achieved through shared will, the president highlighted.

Ankara, fully mindful of this responsibility, will persist in steering humanity toward a just and dignified future, added Erdoğan.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Ba'ath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration led by al-Sharaa was formed in January.























