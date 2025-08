Türkiye, Italy, and Libya hold cooperation summit in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday received Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh in Istanbul as part of a cooperation summit among Türkiye, Italy, and Libya.

Erdoğan welcomed Meloni and Dbeibeh with separate official ceremonies at the Presidential Dolmabahce Working Office.

The closed-door meetings were attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Intelligence Organization chief Ibrahim Kalın, and Akif Çağatay Kılıç, chief adviser to Erdoğan.