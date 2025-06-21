Turkish leader Erdoğan receives UN high representative, Qatari premier in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday met with UN Alliance of Civilizations High Representative Miguel Angel Moratinos and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

The meeting took place in Istanbul following the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Presidential Advisor on Foreign Policy and Security Akif Cagatay Kılıç accompanied Erdoğan at the meeting.

Erdoğan also received Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani following the OIC session at the Lutfi Kırdar International Convention and Exhibition Center in Istanbul.

The meeting was attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Intelligence Organization Director Ibrahim Kalın, and Presidential Advisor Kılıç.

Discussions focused on regional developments and bilateral cooperation within the framework of the summit.