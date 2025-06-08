Erdoğan, Pakistani PM Sharif discuss bilateral ties and global issues over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues.

During a phone call, Erdoğan stated that the ancient friendship and strong solidarity between Türkiye and Pakistan have been strengthened with the steps taken, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X.

Erdoğan congratulated Sharif on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. Erdoğan visited Pakistan in February.

For his part, Sharif paid a visit to Türkiye in May, during which he and Erdoğan discussed bilateral relations and further cooperation.