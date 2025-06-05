Erdoğan, Malaysian PM Ibrahim discuss bilateral ties, regional and global issues over phone

 Contact Us
On Thursday, President Erdoğan and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim held a phone conversation, focusing on expanding Türkiye-Malaysia relations.

Anadolu Agency DIPLOMACY
Published June 05,2025
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim over the phone on Thursday, discussing bilateral ties, as well as regional and global issues.

Erdoğan said efforts would continue to enhance cooperation between Türkiye and Malaysia in all areas, according to a statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

The Turkish president also extended his greetings to the Malaysian leader for Eid al-Adha, the Muslim festival of sacrifice which will begin on Friday.