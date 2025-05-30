Türkiye seeks to host Russia, Ukraine, US leaders in next possible round of peace talks: Foreign minister

Türkiye hopes to host Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with attendance of US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the next possible round of peace negotiations, said Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday.

"We believe that the first and second talks held in Istanbul could potentially be crowned by a meeting hosted by President Erdogan, bringing together President Trump, President Putin, and President Zelenskyy," Fidan said in a joint news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha.

Emphasizing the completion of the exchange agreement between Russia and Ukraine reached in Istanbul showed that the peace talks can yield concrete results, Fidan said, expressing Ankara's desire to maintain the momentum achieved in Istanbul.

He expressed hope that most of the technical groundwork will have been completed ahead of the next round of talks.

Peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv held in Istanbul on May 16 have added a "new dimension" to the search for a diplomatic solution, Fidan also said.

On May 16, Russia and Ukraine held their first direct talks in three years in the Turkish metropolis, where the two sides notably agreed to a large-scale exchange of prisoners involving a total of 1,000 people from each side.

Both sides, during the talks facilitated by Türkiye, also agreed to continue negotiations for a truce.

Addressing the broader implications of the war in Ukraine, Fidan stressed the need to consider the ongoing debates about European security within a broader framework.

Stating that Ukraine is the side suffering from occupation and hardship, Fidan urged not to overlook this reality.

Fidan added that Türkiye is doing its utmost to advance and realize a peace perspective, using its good relations with both sides.

He underscored that the historic rivalry between Russia and the West is not an unchangeable fate and that it can be transformed.

Fidan also noted the need for leaders to adopt a new vision based on peace and solidarity, saying the world today needs such a vision from both the West and Russia.

He added that, under the instruction of President Erdogan, Türkiye is engaged in shuttle diplomacy to support this process.

Expressing Ankara's full support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, independence, and sovereignty, rather than focusing on where negotiations are held, Fidan said the urgent need to end the war and its effects have been prioritized.

He said they believe a new round of talks could be held based on the principles agreed on in Istanbul, reiterating Türkiye's readiness to host the next round of negotiations.

He also noted that the Russian side had expressed readiness to continue talks in Istanbul on June 2.

Calling the talks that resumed in Istanbul "extremely important," Fidan said Ankara believes that progress is always possible "as long as parties remain at the negotiation table."

Referring to "critical crossroads" in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and pointing to the May 16 Istanbul peace talks, Fidan said that there are two paths ahead.

"Either we'll tolerate the continuation of this (Moscow-Kyiv) war or we will reach lasting peace within this year," he noted, stressing Ankara's desire to reach a "just and lasting peace" via dialogue and to end the war.

The Ukraine war has raised certain questions about the European security architecture, Fidan said, adding that Trump's taking office in January brought a new equation causing uncertainties in Europe-US relations.

"But as Türkiye, we have always maintained the following focus: the cities destroyed in the war are Ukrainian cities; the people who have died are Ukrainian soldiers. Therefore, we need to stop the devastating impact caused by this war as soon as possible" he said.

Referring to his visit to the Russian capital Moscow before heading to Ukraine, Fidan said he shared his observations and assessments with his Ukrainian counterpart Sybiha.

President Erdogan has been making intensive efforts since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022, Fidan recalled, adding that as a result of these efforts -- particularly his directives and constant communication with international actors -- meaningful progress can be made.

- Türkiye's ties with Ukraine

Fidan said he and his Ukrainian counterpart Sybiha had the opportunity to discuss the bilateral agenda as well.

He underlined that Türkiye's relations with its strategic partner Ukraine could be further deepened across many areas.

Prior to the war, Türkiye and Ukraine had strong economic ties, and Turkish companies have successfully adapted to the new realities brought about by the war, continuing their efforts to support Ukraine's economy.

He also noted Ankara's willingness to contribute to Ukraine's reconstruction and expressed interest in maintaining cooperation in the defense industry, as well as engaging in joint efforts on energy security.

Türkiye is closely monitoring developments concerning the situation in Crimea and the Crimean Tatars, who serve as a historic link and bridge between Türkiye and Ukraine, Fidan said, emphasizing Türkiye's determination to stand by the Crimean Tatar community at all times.

"With a sense of regional responsibility, we want the war between Ukraine and Russia to end as soon as possible in a just and lasting manner," Fidan said, expressing hopes that his visit to Kyiv will help advance progress on both the peace process and bilateral ties.

- Ukraine's NATO bid

Ukraine's NATO membership is a complex and multi-faceted issue within the Alliance, with member countries holding different positions, especially given the ongoing war, Fidan said, noting that discussions on this matter will continue within NATO.

He underlined the need for a collective debate on what kind of NATO stance would best contribute to peace, freedom, and stability in Ukraine.

Fidan also stressed that the positions of Europe, the US, and Türkiye must somehow align.

He added that during his talks in Russia, this issue was not raised and it remains off the agenda for now, but that discussions will continue.

Fidan also mentioned his recent separate phone conversations with Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Hamas Political Bureau members about a US-proposed temporary ceasefire in Gaza, noting that the parties are now reviewing the proposal.