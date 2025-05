Trump speaks to Zelensky by phone before call with Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke briefly by phone with Donald Trump on Monday before the U.S. president's call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a source familiar with the matter said.

Trump called Zelensky "for a few minutes" before his call with the Kremlin leader, the source told Reuters.

The Ukrainian president's office did not immediately comment when asked about the call.