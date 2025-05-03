Turkish president arrives in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Saturday.

Erdoğan was greeted warmly by TRNC President Ersin Tatar at Ercan Airport during a ceremony attended by Turkish Grand National Assembly Speaker Numan Kurtulmus, TRNC Parliament Speaker Ziya Ozturkler, TRNC Prime Minister Unal Ustel, and Turkish Ambassador to Lefkosa Ali Murat Basceri.

President Erdoğan was accompanied by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu, Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak, Trade Minister Omer Bolat, Turkish Justice and Development (AK) Party spokesperson Omer Celik, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Chief Advisor to the President on Foreign Policy and Security Akif Cagatay Kilic.









