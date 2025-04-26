Yemen to reopen Syrian Embassy as more countries rebuild ties with Damascus

Yemen will reopen its Embassy in Syria on Sunday, the Foreign Ministry announced Friday as more states restore diplomatic ties with Damascus following the fall of the Baath regime.

The ministry said the move follows instructions from foreign ministers Shaya Zindani of Yemen and Asaad al-Shaibani of Syria, emphasizing the "historical" and "distinguished" ties between the two "brotherly" countries.

Mohammed Ezzi Baakr has been appointed charge d'affaires to head the mission in Damascus.

The statement underlined that the Iran-backed Houthi group seized control of the embassy in 2016 with support from the now-ousted regime of Bashar al-Assad.

The reopening was described as a "historic and diplomatic milestone."

The opening will usher in a new phase of cooperation between Yemen and Syria across various sectors, it added.

Bashar Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party's decades-long rule that began in 1963.







