China to launch Shenzhou-20 crewed spacecraft

China is scheduled to launch the Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship Thursday, said the China Manned Space Agency.

The spaceship is scheduled to be launched at 5.17 p.m. local time (0917GMT) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, the Chinese Space Station said on X.

Chinese astronauts Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie will carry out the Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceflight mission.

Chen Dong will serve as the mission commander.

The Shenzhou-20 crew members will replace the Shenzhou-19 taikonauts, who will return home after conducting six months of research in space.

In October last year, China launched the Shenzhou-19 spacecraft into space carrying three astronauts.