Trump: Meloni made 'fantastic' impression during White House visit

Following Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's White House visit, US President Donald Trump conveyed his strong positive impression on his Truth Social platform on Friday, stating that "the impression she left on everyone was FANTASTIC!!!"

DPA DIPLOMACY Published April 18,2025 Subscribe

US President Donald Trump expressed his enthusiasm for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni following her visit to the White House, posting on his platform Truth Social on Friday that "the impression she left on everyone was FANTASTIC!!!"



Trump said Meloni "was great yesterday in her visit to the White House," highlighting her love for her country.



The White House announced that Trump accepted an invitation from Meloni to pay an official visit to Italy "in the very near future."



Trump's Vice President JD Vance is currently in Rome.



Meloni was received by Trump in the Oval Office on Thursday, with the pair appearing visibly in good spirits and joking with each other during a joint press conference.



The Italian prime minister emphasized the similarities between the two governments, while Trump praised Meloni highly.



The bilateral discussion also touched on the topic of tariffs.



Like many other European leaders, Meloni has criticized Trump's announcement of new punitive tariffs while striving for a good relationship with the US president, aiming to act as a "bridge-builder."



After the meeting, the White House stated that "the United States and Italy agree to work to ensure that trade between the United States and Europe is mutually beneficial, fair, and reciprocal."



Meloni is considered one of Trump's preferred contacts among European leaders.



The leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy party attended Trump's inauguration in January and was a guest at his residence Mar-a-Lago in Florida.









